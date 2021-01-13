ESBC Price Tops $0.0162 on Major Exchanges (ESBC)

ESBC (CURRENCY:ESBC) traded 25.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 13th. In the last week, ESBC has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One ESBC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0162 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. ESBC has a total market capitalization of $407,389.05 and approximately $43,518.00 worth of ESBC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000475 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 48.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ESBC

ESBC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. ESBC’s total supply is 25,481,245 coins and its circulating supply is 25,214,305 coins. ESBC’s official website is esbc.pro. The official message board for ESBC is medium.com/@esbcbetting. ESBC’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Betting exchange is a platform for betting between players on sports events. There, a player can suggest betting – choosing a particular event, then offer his/her coefficient and the sum of bet on a particular result (in this case you sell the bet, acting as a bookmaker). Or you can accept the betting conditions offered by other players – to buy the betting. This way a player becomes a participant of the purchase process, where betting odds are goods. Consequently, sports betting exchange is a mediator, providing the players with a service for such purchase. All deals are performed on the betting exchange without commissions. “

Buying and Selling ESBC

ESBC can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ESBC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ESBC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ESBC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

