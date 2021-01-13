ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Short Interest Update

ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, an increase of 149.2% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 126,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Blackstone Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Pharma by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Group Inc now owns 3,573,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,654,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Caxton Corp bought a new stake in shares of ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ESSA Pharma by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 220,954 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,466,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in ESSA Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. 43.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ESSA Pharma stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 286,276. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.21. The firm has a market cap of $468.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.79. ESSA Pharma has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $14.96.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.03. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ESSA Pharma will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EPIX shares. BidaskClub upgraded ESSA Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on ESSA Pharma from $10.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

