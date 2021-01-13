Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.01 Million

Posted by on Jan 13th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Brokerages predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce sales of $43.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.50 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $39.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $163.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.01 million to $168.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $192.19 million, with estimates ranging from $173.90 million to $204.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.6% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after purchasing an additional 454,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 431,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,548,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 397,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,222,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,870,000 after buying an additional 395,057 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Further Reading: Convertible Shares

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT)

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.