Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $43.01 Million

Brokerages predict that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) will announce sales of $43.01 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $41.50 million. Essential Properties Realty Trust posted sales of $39.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full year sales of $163.55 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $157.01 million to $168.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $192.19 million, with estimates ranging from $173.90 million to $204.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Essential Properties Realty Trust.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $20.42 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day moving average of $18.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.83 and a beta of 1.32. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $6.08 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 14.29 and a quick ratio of 14.29.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.38%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $15,261,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 33.6% in the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,809,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,143,000 after purchasing an additional 454,765 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 77.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 992,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 431,507 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,548,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,535,000 after purchasing an additional 397,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,222,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,870,000 after buying an additional 395,057 shares in the last quarter. 76.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical services, convenience stores, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

