Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) had its price target boosted by Robert W. Baird from $46.00 to $53.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. BidaskClub lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Essential Utilities stock opened at $46.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.70. Essential Utilities has a twelve month low of $30.40 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.43. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.47.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $348.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.00 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 25.15%. Equities analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Chris Franklin sold 34,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $1,556,565.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 144,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,627,479.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert A. Rubin sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $59,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 73,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,395,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,611 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,033. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WTRG. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the third quarter valued at $27,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Essential Utilities by 66.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Essential Utilities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

Essential Utilities Company Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

