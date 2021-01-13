Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) COO Sells $492,624.03 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) COO Santos Salvador Dada sold 9,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.51, for a total transaction of $492,624.03. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 110,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,576,657.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Santos Salvador Dada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 30th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 421 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $14,747.63.

On Monday, December 28th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 3,400 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $119,000.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 2,000 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $70,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Santos Salvador Dada sold 500 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.07, for a total transaction of $17,535.00.

On Thursday, December 3rd, Santos Salvador Dada sold 4,915 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.28, for a total transaction of $134,081.20.

On Tuesday, December 1st, Santos Salvador Dada sold 300 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total transaction of $8,106.00.

On Friday, November 27th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 300 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $8,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 24th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 899 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total transaction of $24,317.95.

On Friday, November 20th, Santos Salvador Dada sold 200 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $5,408.00.

Establishment Labs stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $49.48. 167,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,962. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a current ratio of 6.65. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $51.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.28 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.96 and its 200-day moving average is $22.96.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.40% and a negative return on equity of 49.51%. The company had revenue of $22.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.50 million. Analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,113 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Establishment Labs by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Establishment Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Establishment Labs from $41.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.40.

About Establishment Labs

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

