Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.67-0.69 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.46. Ethan Allen Interiors also updated its Q2 2021

After-Hours guidance to 0.67-0.69 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on ETH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ethan Allen Interiors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.67.

Ethan Allen Interiors stock traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.93. 211,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,918. Ethan Allen Interiors has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $549.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.20 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.72.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $151.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.10 million. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 3.88%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This is a positive change from Ethan Allen Interiors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 192.31%.

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, SVP Daniel M. Grow sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $30,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,364.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

