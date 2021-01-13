Ethereum Meta (ETHM) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $649.00

Ethereum Meta (CURRENCY:ETHM) traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. In the last seven days, Ethereum Meta has traded down 38.9% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Meta has a market cap of $1.66 million and approximately $649.00 worth of Ethereum Meta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Meta token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ethereum Meta alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00042154 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00005558 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.40 or 0.00375460 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00040281 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,502.64 or 0.04018422 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00013217 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Ethereum Meta Profile

Ethereum Meta is a token. Ethereum Meta’s total supply is 99,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,010,379,198 tokens. The official website for Ethereum Meta is ethermeta.com . Ethereum Meta’s official Twitter account is @EthereumMeta and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Meta is a token that aims bring privacy to Ethereum transactions by using a smart contract mixer to shuffle transactions without the need of an operator. ETHM is an ERC20 token that powers the Ethereum Meta ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Meta

Ethereum Meta can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Meta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Meta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ethereum Meta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ethereum Meta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethereum Meta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.