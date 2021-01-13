EtherGem Price Hits $0.0164 on Top Exchanges (EGEM)

EtherGem (CURRENCY:EGEM) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, EtherGem has traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar. One EtherGem coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0164 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. EtherGem has a market cap of $319,498.07 and approximately $51,850.00 worth of EtherGem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00043487 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005998 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00401459 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.82 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,486.73 or 0.04304424 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00013618 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002895 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000034 BTC.

EtherGem Coin Profile

EtherGem (CRYPTO:EGEM) is a coin. It launched on March 20th, 2018. EtherGem’s total supply is 38,192,180 coins and its circulating supply is 19,483,114 coins. EtherGem’s official message board is bctann.egem.io . The Reddit community for EtherGem is /r/egem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EtherGem’s official website is egem.io . EtherGem’s official Twitter account is @ETHERGEMCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling EtherGem

EtherGem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EtherGem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EtherGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EtherGem using one of the exchanges listed above.

