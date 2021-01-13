Etheroll (DICE) Market Cap Reaches $3.63 Million

Etheroll (CURRENCY:DICE) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. Etheroll has a market capitalization of $3.63 million and approximately $209.00 worth of Etheroll was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etheroll coin can now be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00001381 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Etheroll has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041717 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005423 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.20 or 0.00378919 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00040285 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,519.60 or 0.04049145 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002666 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00013267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

About Etheroll

Etheroll (CRYPTO:DICE) is a coin. Etheroll’s total supply is 7,001,623 coins. The Reddit community for Etheroll is /r/etheroll . Etheroll’s official Twitter account is @etheroll and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Etheroll is etheroll.com

According to CryptoCompare, ” Etheroll is an provably fair Ethereum-based dice game with a 1% house fee. The DICE token is an Ethereum-based token that gants its a share of the house bankroll generates via said dice game with its built-in 1% house edge. “

Etheroll Coin Trading

Etheroll can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etheroll directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Etheroll should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etheroll using one of the exchanges listed above.

