Ethverse (ETHV) Achieves Market Cap of $1.41 Million

Ethverse (CURRENCY:ETHV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. During the last week, Ethverse has traded down 18.7% against the dollar. One Ethverse token can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethverse has a total market cap of $1.41 million and $26,538.00 worth of Ethverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ethverse alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0678 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004629 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.74 or 0.00052823 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001652 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000037 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 1,029.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00021156 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002629 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002665 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Ethverse Token Profile

Ethverse is a token. Ethverse’s total supply is 39,974,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,267,088 tokens. Ethverse’s official website is ethverse.com . Ethverse’s official message board is medium.com/ethverse

Buying and Selling Ethverse

Ethverse can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethverse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ethverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ethverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ethverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.