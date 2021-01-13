Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,061 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $3,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,061,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $494,038,000 after buying an additional 1,188,126 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Etsy by 77.8% during the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,111,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $224,326,000 after purchasing an additional 924,200 shares during the last quarter. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $218,088,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new position in Etsy during the third quarter worth $165,625,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Etsy by 4.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,044,159 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $127,001,000 after purchasing an additional 43,218 shares during the last quarter. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $8,632,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,632,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.41, for a total value of $280,750.79. Insiders sold a total of 208,921 shares of company stock valued at $28,729,974 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ETSY shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Etsy from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush increased their target price on Etsy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Etsy from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.03. The company had a trading volume of 2,869,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,712,509. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.95 and a 1-year high of $211.85. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.33.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 46.30% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.72 million. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

