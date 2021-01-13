Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC reduced its position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 19.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78,355 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC owned about 0.26% of Etsy worth $58,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 111.2% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Etsy by 54.1% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in Etsy during the third quarter valued at $36,000. 75.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.54, for a total value of $52,852.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,159.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $8,632,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 208,921 shares of company stock valued at $28,729,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

ETSY stock traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $207.71. 119,582 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,381. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $211.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.05, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.72 million. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. Research analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Etsy from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Etsy from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Etsy from $156.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.77.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.