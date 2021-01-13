Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) Short Interest Update

Eurofins Scientific SE (OTCMKTS:ERRFY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

ERRFY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eurofins Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. AlphaValue cut shares of Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ERRFY stock opened at $9.25 on Wednesday. Eurofins Scientific has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $21.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.25.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. It offers testing and laboratory services for agroscience, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Benelux, France, Germany, North America, Nordic Region, UK and Ireland, and Other.

