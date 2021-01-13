EventChain Reaches Market Cap of $301,595.79 (EVC)

EventChain (CURRENCY:EVC) traded 24.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. EventChain has a market capitalization of $301,595.79 and approximately $16,038.00 worth of EventChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EventChain token can currently be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EventChain has traded down 0.8% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EventChain Profile

EventChain (CRYPTO:EVC) is a token. EventChain’s total supply is 84,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,250,497 tokens. EventChain’s official Twitter account is @EventChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . EventChain’s official website is eventchain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EventChain is a decentralized network that aimed at improving the ticketing industry, providing the additional benefits of using a blockchain as the a transaction and incentive layer. The EventChain system encourages everyone in the ecosystem, including all stake holders such as event managers of sport and concert events, party organizers, social clubs and ticket purchasers to sell or buy SmartTickets using EVC Tokens and other traditional payment methods. EVC is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. “

EventChain Token Trading

EventChain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EventChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EventChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EventChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

