Everex Market Cap Reaches $7.57 Million (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 13th. Everex has a market cap of $7.57 million and approximately $195,222.00 worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everex token can currently be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000879 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Everex has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Everex alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00042741 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005437 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $145.04 or 0.00382178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00040481 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,573.83 or 0.04147110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00013189 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002636 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00013070 BTC.

Everex Profile

Everex (CRYPTO:EVX) is a token. It was first traded on September 29th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io . The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Everex is www.everex.io . Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Everex Token Trading

Everex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.