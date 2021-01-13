Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $4.47 Per Share

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) – Stock analysts at Seaport Global Securities issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Eversource Energy in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities analyst A. Storozynski anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $4.47 per share for the year.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ES. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Eversource Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Shares of ES stock opened at $89.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 25.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $86.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.19. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $60.69 and a 1-year high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ES. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 98.5% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,048,835 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $337,146,000 after buying an additional 2,009,258 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 4.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,324,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,533,571,000 after buying an additional 1,156,239 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 24,594,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,054,831,000 after buying an additional 769,905 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 185.1% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 565,915 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,089,000 after buying an additional 367,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 388.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 390,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,641,000 after buying an additional 310,766 shares during the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

