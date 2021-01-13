Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) (TSE:ET) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 23419 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.00.

Several analysts have issued reports on ET shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.07, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$13.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.43. The firm has a market cap of C$992.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a positive change from Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO)’s dividend payout ratio is 72.97%.

In other news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.01, for a total value of C$33,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 331,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,986,119.

Evertz Technologies Limited (ET.TO) Company Profile (TSE:ET)

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

