EWG Elevate Inc. Buys 22,189 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

EWG Elevate Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 465.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,189 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EEM. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 115.9% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 21,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $961,000 after buying an additional 11,709 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,166,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 61,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after buying an additional 19,258 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 193.2% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 327,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,452,000 after buying an additional 215,997 shares during the period. Finally, LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. LBJ Family Wealth Advisors Ltd. now owns 32,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period.

Shares of EEM traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $54.62. 33,548,289 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,621,121. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $30.09 and a 1 year high of $54.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.49.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

