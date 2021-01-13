EWG Elevate Inc. Makes New $8.56 Million Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 67,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,563,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 3.9% of EWG Elevate Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bank purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

RSP stock traded down $0.43 on Wednesday, reaching $131.77. The company had a trading volume of 2,199,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,653,600. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $70.56 and a 1 year high of $132.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.67 and its 200 day moving average is $113.96.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

