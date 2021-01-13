Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.04

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04, with a volume of 61622 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$37.97.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$40.44.

Get Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$32.49. The stock has a market cap of C$1.33 million and a PE ratio of 33.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.34 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$297.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.28 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6,055.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)’s payout ratio is 198.43%.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.