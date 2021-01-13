Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.49

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $32.49 and traded as high as $38.25. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) shares last traded at $37.97, with a volume of 79,945 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on EIF shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$35.50 to C$37.50 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$32.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$40.44.

Get Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.69, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$37.31 and its 200 day moving average is C$32.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.34 billion and a PE ratio of 33.05.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) (TSE:EIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$297.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$302.28 million. As a group, analysts predict that Exchange Income Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO)’s payout ratio is 198.43%.

Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) Company Profile (TSE:EIF)

Exchange Income Corporation engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline and charter services, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, and Nunavut, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Quebec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

Read More: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exchange Income Co. (EIF.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.