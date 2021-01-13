EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Announces Earnings Results

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. EXFO had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%.

EXFO opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.29. EXFO has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $4.33.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of EXFO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.71.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

