EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Given New $4.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $3.75 to $4.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 5.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXFO. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. TheStreet cut EXFO from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 10th. TD Securities lifted their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. EXFO presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.86.

Shares of EXFO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.79. The stock had a trading volume of 12,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,767. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.18 and its 200 day moving average is $3.29. EXFO has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $211.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.76 and a beta of 1.39.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. Research analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487,731 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

