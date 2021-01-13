EXMR FDN Trading 50.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (EXMR)

EXMR FDN (CURRENCY:EXMR) traded 9.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, EXMR FDN has traded down 50.1% against the U.S. dollar. One EXMR FDN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0371 or 0.00000101 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. EXMR FDN has a market cap of $233,942.29 and approximately $1,134.00 worth of EXMR FDN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EXMR FDN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00041888 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005523 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00379392 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.89 or 0.00040378 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,481.39 or 0.04017139 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN (EXMR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 9th, 2017. EXMR FDN’s total supply is 18,003,525 coins and its circulating supply is 6,310,751 coins. The official website for EXMR FDN is exmrfoundation.org . The official message board for EXMR FDN is medium.com/@eXMR . EXMR FDN’s official Twitter account is @eXMRCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EXMR FDN is https://reddit.com/r/exmr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “EXMR has two major projects GCPS.io “Payments Gateway” & Buoystocks.com “Trading Bot Services”. EXMR has a community, which benefits from its staking rewards system, keeping the EXMR FDN stable in its price. EXMR FDN will be used to acquire trading bots within buoystocks.com and to pay for listing fees within GCPS.io Whitepaper “

Buying and Selling EXMR FDN

EXMR FDN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EXMR FDN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EXMR FDN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EXMR FDN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EXMR FDN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EXMR FDN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.