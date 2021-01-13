Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Stock Holdings Lowered by Bath Savings Trust Co

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,419 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,619 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $344,668,000 after buying an additional 649,907 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 345,661 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,462,000 after buying an additional 29,885 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.6% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 856,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after acquiring an additional 60,624 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $48.32. The stock had a trading volume of 839,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,478,699. The company has a market cap of $204.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average is $39.62. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $30.11 and a one year high of $69.87.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on XOM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.96.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

