Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Now Covered by Analysts at Mizuho

Stock analysts at Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock. Mizuho’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 2.34% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $49.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.96.

Exxon Mobil stock opened at $47.88 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $69.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.62. The company has a market cap of $202.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 54.2% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 27,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,619 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after purchasing an additional 649,907 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 856,983 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after purchasing an additional 60,624 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 2nd quarter valued at $980,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

