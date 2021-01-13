Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg Sells 44,750 Shares

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.37, for a total value of $11,606,807.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Zuckerberg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 13th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $11,264,470.00.

On Friday, January 8th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total value of $11,877,097.50.

On Monday, January 4th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.39, for a total value of $12,055,202.50.

On Wednesday, January 6th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.06, for a total value of $11,861,435.00.

On Tuesday, December 29th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total value of $15,657,750.00.

On Thursday, December 24th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.60, for a total value of $11,975,100.00.

On Tuesday, December 22nd, Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.89, for a total value of $11,988,077.50.

On Friday, December 18th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.68, for a total value of $15,394,500.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 54,105 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.19, for a total value of $14,889,154.95.

On Wednesday, December 16th, Mark Zuckerberg sold 56,250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.60, for a total value of $15,502,500.00.

NASDAQ FB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $251.64. The company had a trading volume of 18,092,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,993,764. Facebook, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.10 and a fifty-two week high of $304.67. The company has a market capitalization of $716.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $273.31 and its 200 day moving average is $264.97.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several research reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Facebook from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Facebook from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $330.00 target price on Facebook and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.24.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after acquiring an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.1% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,131 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 776,554 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $203,379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. grew its stake in shares of Facebook by 1.4% during the third quarter. Burney Co. now owns 61,960 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $16,227,000 after acquiring an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

