Faceter (FACE) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $4,277.00

Faceter (CURRENCY:FACE) traded down 15% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Faceter has a market capitalization of $246,771.16 and approximately $4,277.00 worth of Faceter was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Faceter token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Faceter has traded 29.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.76 or 0.00043686 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $140.24 or 0.00388851 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.75 or 0.00040892 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0689 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,536.36 or 0.04259911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00013455 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002773 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Faceter Token Profile

FACE is a token. Faceter’s total supply is 938,538,326 tokens and its circulating supply is 470,520,275 tokens. Faceter’s official Twitter account is @FaceterOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Faceter is tokensale.faceter.io . The official message board for Faceter is medium.com/faceter

According to CryptoCompare, “Faceter is a decentralized surveillance system for consumers. Faceter makes video surveillance smart, through enhanced face detection, object detection, and real-time video analysis. These features allow cameras to understand the situation and respond to it, offering security to all customers. FACE is an ERC-20 token that powers this decentralized network enabling flexible, transparent, cross-border closed-loop settlement mechanism for all participants. “

Faceter Token Trading

Faceter can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Faceter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Faceter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Faceter using one of the exchanges listed above.

