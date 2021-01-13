Faith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FAITF) Short Interest Update

Faith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FAITF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Faith stock remained flat at $$5.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Faith has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35.
About Faith
