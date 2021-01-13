Faith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FAITF) Short Interest Update

Faith, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FAITF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Faith stock remained flat at $$5.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. Faith has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $5.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.35.

Get Faith alerts:

About Faith

Faith, Inc engages in creating and building contents distribution systems in Japan. The company provides contents for mobile devices, PC, game equipment, TV, car navigation system, and network audio system, etc. It offers Fans, a platform integrating a full range of music business functions; ecommerce and mail order platform; and sound source and ringtone melody platform.The company also provides ringtone melody and karaoke data and entertainment-type musical composition production, as well as, copyright processing business.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Faith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.