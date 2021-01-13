Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) (LON:FLX) Shares Gap Up to $0.95

Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) (LON:FLX)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.95, but opened at $1.00. Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) shares last traded at $1.29, with a volume of 15,978,080 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of £6.73 million and a PE ratio of -1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.22, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.12.

About Falanx Group Limited (FLX.L) (LON:FLX)

Falanx Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cyber defense and intelligence services to blue chip and government clients worldwide. The Falanx Cyber division provides cloud-based cyber monitoring and professional services, such as advisory; penetration testing; awareness and education; and managed detection and response services to government and commercial organizations.

