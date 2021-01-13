FansTime (FTI) 24 Hour Volume Hits $358,934.00

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. One FansTime token can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. FansTime has a market cap of $463,820.02 and $358,934.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FansTime has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.75 or 0.00043539 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00005690 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $140.07 or 0.00387146 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00040595 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,522.98 or 0.04209580 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002766 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00013438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000032 BTC.

FansTime Profile

FansTime (FTI) is a token. Its launch date was July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 tokens. The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org . FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

FansTime Token Trading

FansTime can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FansTime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FansTime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FansTime using one of the exchanges listed above.

