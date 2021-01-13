FantasyGold (FGC) Trading Up 17.2% Over Last 7 Days

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 13th. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $476,791.71 and $17.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, FantasyGold has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FantasyGold alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002635 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00028943 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00107545 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00061164 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.63 or 0.00236176 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000652 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $33,636.79 or 0.88634524 BTC.

FantasyGold Token Profile

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 tokens. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Token Trading

FantasyGold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FantasyGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FantasyGold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.