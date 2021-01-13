Fantom (FTM) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $8.72 Million

Fantom (CURRENCY:FTM) traded 10% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 13th. Fantom has a total market capitalization of $59.69 million and $8.72 million worth of Fantom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fantom token can now be bought for about $0.0235 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Fantom has traded down 9.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Fantom alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.66 or 0.00041799 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005424 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.49 or 0.00377607 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.09 or 0.00040270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,539.15 or 0.04107785 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00013276 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002669 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Fantom Profile

Fantom (FTM) is a token. Its genesis date was June 15th, 2018. Fantom’s total supply is 2,545,006,273 tokens. The Reddit community for Fantom is /r/FantomFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fantom’s official website is fantom.foundation . Fantom’s official Twitter account is @FantomFDN and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FANTOM is a new DAG based Smart Contract platform that intends to solve the scalability issues of existing public distributed ledger technologies. The platform intends to distinguish itself from the traditional block ledger-based storage infrastructure by attempting to employ an improved version of existing DAG-based protocols. The FANTOM platform adopts a new protocol known as the “Lachesis Protocol” to maintain consensus. This protocol is intended to be integrated into the Fantom OPERA Chain. The aim is to allow applications built on top of the FANTOM OPERA Chain to enjoy instant transactions and near-zero transaction costs for all users. The mission of FANTOM is to provide compatibility between all transaction bodies around the world and create an ecosystem that allows real-time transactions and data sharing at a low cost. “

Buying and Selling Fantom

Fantom can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fantom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fantom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fantom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fantom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fantom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.