FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $7.34 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH grew its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.7% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 1,036 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 6.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 969,771 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,675,423,000 after purchasing an additional 61,712 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.9% in the second quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,538 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 7.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,618,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,051,633 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,283,569,000 after purchasing an additional 212,006 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com stock opened at $3,120.83 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3,186.50 and a 200-day moving average of $3,158.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 91.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,400.00 to $3,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,648.85.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

