FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Sells 886 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lowered its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 886 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises 2.2% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DIS. United Bank increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 14.4% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 15,593 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 7.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,937,730 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $550,606,000 after acquiring an additional 339,072 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $464,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the second quarter worth approximately $1,904,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 9.8% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 9,767 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 797 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.96, for a total value of $137,849.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,856.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total value of $6,223,946.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,903 shares of company stock valued at $20,128,600. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $175.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.63 billion, a PE ratio of -110.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.16. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $183.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $167.80 and a 200 day moving average of $136.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 4.05% and a negative net margin of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. ValuEngine raised shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $146.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

