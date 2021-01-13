FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Trims Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH reduced its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,086 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,237 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.0% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $13,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,072,613 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,067,428,000 after purchasing an additional 798,604 shares during the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the second quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 43,625 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,878,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 15.8% in the second quarter. Marvin & Palmer Associates Inc. now owns 42,253 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,599,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.7% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 30,695 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 31.2% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 279,584 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $56,898,000 after buying an additional 66,518 shares during the last quarter. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Bradford L. Smith sold 200,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $44,516,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 778,439 shares in the company, valued at $173,264,952.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 334,500 shares of company stock worth $74,142,240 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $218.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Fundamental Research increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.41 to $223.67 and gave the stock a “top pick” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.71.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $214.93 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $217.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.51. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The company has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.82.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.67 billion. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.