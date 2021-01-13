Fastenal (FAST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 20th. Analysts expect Fastenal to post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 18th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:FAST opened at $51.62 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.12 and its 200 day moving average is $46.59. Fastenal has a 12 month low of $26.72 and a 12 month high of $51.89.

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 1st. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.46%.

In other news, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 7,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.62, for a total transaction of $352,996.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,984.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Jansen sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $1,732,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,978,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 3,550 shares of company stock valued at $158,865 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.27.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

