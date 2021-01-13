Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Daniel D. Shoemaker Sells 9,482 Shares

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Daniel D. Shoemaker sold 9,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.95, for a total value of $1,089,955.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,384,123.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

FATE stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.84. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.75 and a fifty-two week high of $118.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.36 and a 200-day moving average of $51.39.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.39). Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 810.13%. The firm had revenue of $7.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 211.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $63.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine downgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $79.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $61.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Epiq Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Epiq Partners LLC now owns 43,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $364,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

About Fate Therapeutics

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.