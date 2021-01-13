Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Sells $729,533.00 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,889,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $118.79.
Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 142,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.
Fate Therapeutics Company Profile
Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.
