Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Insider Sells $729,533.00 in Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) insider Bahram Valamehr sold 6,230 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.10, for a total value of $729,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,889,680.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $112.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.90 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.36 and its 200-day moving average is $51.39. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $16.75 and a one year high of $118.79.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $7.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 810.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 211.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on FATE. Barclays raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Truist raised their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $40.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. ValuEngine cut Fate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $55.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.68.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 9.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 92.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 15.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after acquiring an additional 58,866 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 36.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 530,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,218,000 after acquiring an additional 142,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development includes FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and B-cell lymphoma, FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and CLL, FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma, FT576 to treat multiple myeloma, FT819 to treat B-cell malignancies, and FT-ONO1 to treat hematologic malignancies; and FT500, FT516, and FT-ONO2 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

