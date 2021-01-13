Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several analysts have issued reports on FURCF shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

OTCMKTS FURCF opened at $36.80 on Wednesday. Faurecia S.E. has a 1 year low of $26.23 and a 1 year high of $55.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.04.

Faurecia S.E., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells automotive equipment in France, Germany, other European countries, North America, South America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Seating, Interiors, Clean Mobility, and Clarion Electronics segments. The Seating segment designs and manufactures vehicle seats, seating frames, covers and foams, and seat structure systems.

