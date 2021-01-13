Feathercoin Price Reaches $0.0160 on Exchanges (FTC)

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded down 2.1% against the dollar. Feathercoin has a total market capitalization of $4.89 million and approximately $10,369.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feathercoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0160 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00003715 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000057 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000821 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Feathercoin

Feathercoin (CRYPTO:FTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 304,611,960 coins. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com . The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Feathercoin’s official website is feathercoin.com

Buying and Selling Feathercoin

Feathercoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feathercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

