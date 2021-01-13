Federal National Mortgage Association Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (OTCMKTS:FNMA)

Federal National Mortgage Association (OTCMKTS:FNMA) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Federal National Mortgage Association in a report issued on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Federal National Mortgage Association in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Federal National Mortgage Association from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNMA opened at $2.06 on Monday. Federal National Mortgage Association has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.05 and a beta of 2.49.

Federal National Mortgage Association Company Profile

Federal National Mortgage Association provides a source of financing for mortgages in the United States. It securitizes mortgage loans originated by lenders into Fannie Mae mortgage-backed securities (Fannie Mae MBS). The company operates in two segments, Single-Family and Multifamily. The Single-Family segment securitizes and purchases single-family fixed-rate or adjustable-rate, first-lien mortgage loans, or mortgage-related securities backed by these loans; and loans that are insured by Federal Housing Administration, loans guaranteed by the Department of Veterans Affairs and Rural Development Housing and Community Facilities Program of the U.S.

