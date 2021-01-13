FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Acquired by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDX. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Personal Financial Services grew its position in FedEx by 73.5% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 118 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its position in FedEx by 227.0% during the third quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 121 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of FedEx by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $1,100,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,698,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $356.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Argus raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of FedEx from $248.00 to $372.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $368.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

FDX traded up $3.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $252.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,992,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,962,373. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $88.69 and a 1-year high of $305.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $275.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.86.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

