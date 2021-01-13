FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Purchased by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,991 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the quarter. Investment House LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $10,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 8,151.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 815,578 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $205,135,000 after acquiring an additional 825,708 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after purchasing an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in FedEx by 128.3% in the third quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 722,306 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $181,674,000 after acquiring an additional 405,985 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,645,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,483,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Henry J. Maier sold 7,322 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.22, for a total transaction of $2,073,736.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,591,444.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,643 shares of company stock valued at $11,567,579 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on FDX shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on FedEx from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of FedEx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $252.22. 2,992,081 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,962,373. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.86 billion, a PE ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $88.69 and a 12 month high of $305.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.76.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.45 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

