Fetch.ai Price Reaches $0.0654 on Exchanges (FET)

Fetch.ai (CURRENCY:FET) traded up 9.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $48.77 million and $4.92 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0654 or 0.00000189 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00044466 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.29 or 0.00399411 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042332 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0671 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,496.07 or 0.04320970 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002891 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00013620 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002888 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Fetch.ai Profile

FET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai . The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is /r/FetchAI_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai . Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.AI is a decentralized digital world in which useful economic activity can take place. This activity is performed by digital entities called Autonomous Economic Agents (AEAs). AEAs can work alone, together, serially or in parallel, and they can represent humans, services, themselves, data and more. AEAs connect to the world through our Open Economic Framework (OEF) which acts as an agent’s senses. The OEF presents a highly tailored world to each individual agent, one that is adapted specifically for it. Underpinning this is the Fetch Smart Ledger which provides the network’s integrity and delivers consensus through useful proof of work. Fetch are developing the OEF and Smart Ledger to enable everyone to develop agents. “

Fetch.ai Coin Trading

Fetch.ai can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fetch.ai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

