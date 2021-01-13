Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $22.75 and last traded at $22.73. Approximately 3,266 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 5,024 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.64.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.88 and its 200-day moving average is $19.92.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity International Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FIVA) by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 166,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,997 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 20.86% of Fidelity International Value Factor ETF worth $3,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

