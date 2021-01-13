Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.82.
A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.
In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of -742.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average of $142.99.
Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.
About Fidelity National Information Services
Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.
