Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, twenty-four have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $162.82.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Compass Point initiated coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, COO Ido Gileadi sold 20,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,901,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 25,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,689,090. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,161 shares of company stock worth $9,776,812 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,225,747 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,443,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,938 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,957,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,171,386,000 after buying an additional 321,337 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 7.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248,248 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $772,595,000 after buying an additional 342,766 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.0% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,135,237 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $608,748,000 after buying an additional 81,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 3,291.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,916,383 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $576,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,800,900 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $133.63 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The stock has a market cap of $82.92 billion, a PE ratio of -742.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $143.72 and a 200 day moving average of $142.99.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. Fidelity National Information Services’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

