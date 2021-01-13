Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fiera Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,000 shares, a growth of 105.1% from the December 15th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

FRRPF remained flat at $$9.06 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,267. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.86. Fiera Capital has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $9.82.

Several brokerages have commented on FRRPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.40.

Fiera Capital Company Profile

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

