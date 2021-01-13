Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.78 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $2.02. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

FITB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lowered shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.69.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total transaction of $219,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,849,983.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FITB. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after purchasing an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $338,000. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 22,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 14.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 633,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,165,000 after acquiring an additional 80,565 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $32.12. The company has a market cap of $22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

