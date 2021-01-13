Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) Stock Rating Upgraded by National Bank Financial

Filo Mining (OTCMKTS:FLMMF) was upgraded by stock analysts at National Bank Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS FLMMF remained flat at $$1.61 on Wednesday. 1,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,880. Filo Mining has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.52.
About Filo Mining
